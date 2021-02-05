Refereum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.86 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Refereum has a market cap of $20.76 million and $5.86 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

