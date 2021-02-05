Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Cap of $20.58 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 59.8% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $20.58 million and $6.36 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01196823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.57 or 0.06167149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

