Regina E. Dugan Sells 8,950 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,866.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. 20,814,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,599,938. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -356.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

