Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $833.98 million and $381.07 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.00 or 0.06388229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005931 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

