Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.73

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 32898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

