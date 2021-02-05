Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Cap of $20.25 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Render Token has a total market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $123,519.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00068845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.19 or 0.01321981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00062014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.91 or 0.06966221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006324 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

