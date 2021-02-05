renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $197,545.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $145,266.86 and $197,545.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00166605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00063803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00076626 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00228825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042498 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.