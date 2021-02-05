renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Down 11.3% Over Last 24 Hours

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $140,815.37 and $969,489.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00156116 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00086059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065753 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00239271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00044185 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

