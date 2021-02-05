Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RNSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday.

RNSHF remained flat at $$82.67 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

