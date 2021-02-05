Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF remained flat at $$82.67 on Friday. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

