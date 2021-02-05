Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSW. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

RSW stock traded up GBX 100.49 ($1.31) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,180.49 ($80.75). 99,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Renishaw plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,375 ($83.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,931.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,482.68. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15,451.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

