Rentberry (BERRY) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $123,198.04 and approximately $42.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.