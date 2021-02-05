Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 30,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $1,378,497.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $673,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 710,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,469,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

