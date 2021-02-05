Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 5th (LIVX, MBRX, MFNC, MMX, MONOY, MRBK, NSA, NVT, NWN, OBNK)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 5th:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

