Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.95. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

