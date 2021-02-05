Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

