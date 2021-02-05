Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Markel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s FY2021 earnings at $53.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,121.60.

MKL opened at $1,070.16 on Friday. Markel has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,007.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,014.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

