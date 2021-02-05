Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 5th (AGCO, APYRF, ARW, ARWR, ASH, ATSAF, ATVI, AVYA, BCE, BDEV)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 5th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $131.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $99.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $67.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $61.50 to $59.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $273.00 to $280.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $8.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $8.25 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $8.25 to $9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by CIBC from $56.00 to $67.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $37.50 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by CIBC from $100.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $220.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $331.00 to $355.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $62.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1.30 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $154.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

