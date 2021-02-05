Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eaton Co. plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $120.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

