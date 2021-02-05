Research Analysts Set Expectations for Glencore plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

