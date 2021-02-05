Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE TECK opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

