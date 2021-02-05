Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $2,414,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100,924.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

