Research Analysts Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($3.84) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.85). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,319.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

