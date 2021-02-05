Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU):

1/28/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $212.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $237.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $203.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $250.00.

1/11/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00.

1/6/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average is $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

