Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU):
- 1/28/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $212.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $237.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $203.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $250.00.
- 1/11/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of KSU stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average is $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.