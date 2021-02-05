Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS):

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $174.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for 5G handsets. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio facilitated several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi as well as other Tier-1 players. Also, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine along with remote work, online learning, and video streaming, triggered by coronavirus crisis. Moreover, Skyworks provided encouraging guidance for first quarter of fiscal 2021. Markedly, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions, macroeconomic uncertainties induced by the COVID-19 crisis and business impacts pertaining to Huawei-ban remain major headwinds, at least in the near term.”

12/22/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

