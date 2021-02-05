Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

QSR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 64,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,414. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

