ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Down 6%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,022,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,316,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

