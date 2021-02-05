Revain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.82 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Revain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $993.63 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01221502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.09 or 0.06193956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

