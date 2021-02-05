Reviewing AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Integer 6.45% 9.29% 4.52%

96.5% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AER Energy Resources has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AER Energy Resources and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 1 3 0 2.75

Integer has a consensus price target of $99.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.17%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Integer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integer $1.26 billion 1.99 $96.34 million $4.68 16.31

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Summary

Integer beats AER Energy Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AER Energy Resources Company Profile

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered feedthroughs, and implantable leads; implanted medical devices, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies, such as ventricular assist devices and cardiac resynchronization devices. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers, and non-rechargeable batteries; arthroscopic devices and components, including shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; and laparoscopic and general surgery products, such as harmonic scalpels, radio frequency probes, and ophthalmic surgery devices. Further, it provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems used in hip and knee replacement, trauma fixation, extremity, and spine surgeries. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

