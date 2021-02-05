Reviewing Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chineseinvestors.com and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.56 -$10.19 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 10.97 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Chineseinvestors.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Chineseinvestors.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada. The company also provides advisory services on the US capital markets and the US Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updates on stocks and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells various hemp-infused skincare products, including hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center, as well as through Shopee, a Singaporean e-commerce platform; and distributes liquor products. Additionally, it provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California. On June 18, 2020, Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

