Reviewing Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Innovaro and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovaro N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group 4.88% 5.47% 4.23%

38.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Innovaro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovaro and The RMR Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovaro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group $589.51 million 2.04 $28.79 million $1.77 21.69

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innovaro.

Risk & Volatility

Innovaro has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Innovaro and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $34.58, suggesting a potential downside of 9.92%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Innovaro.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Innovaro on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovaro

Innovaro, Inc. provides innovation service and software-driven solutions in the United States. The company offers a suite of assessment and diagnostic software products, as well as consulting services in the areas of strategy, management, process, infrastructure, culture, and ecosystem for customer's innovation needs. It serves airlines, automobile, consulting, education, electrical, financial services, food/beverage, government, grocery, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, oil and gas, packaging, plumbing, restaurants, retail, telecommunications, and tobacco industries. The company was formerly known as UTEK Corporation and changed its name to Innovaro, Inc. in March 2010. Innovaro, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

