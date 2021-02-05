Reviewing Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lithium Americas and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -22.88% -10.85% Nexa Resources -32.17% -3.22% -1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 494.93 $51.67 million ($0.22) -91.50 Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.54 -$146.63 million $0.36 26.44

Lithium Americas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lithium Americas and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nexa Resources 2 3 3 0 2.13

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus target price of $17.95, suggesting a potential downside of 10.83%. Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $5.65, suggesting a potential downside of 40.65%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Lithium Americas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg City. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

