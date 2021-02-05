Reviewing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -0.83% 6.88% 4.08% Trip.com Group -9.55% -2.45% -1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fidelity National Information Services and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 6 22 1 2.83 Trip.com Group 0 5 10 0 2.67

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $161.41, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $34.22, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $10.33 billion 8.04 $298.00 million $5.61 23.86 Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 3.67 $1.01 billion $1.16 29.34

Trip.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Trip.com Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and customer, supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

