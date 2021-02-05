Reviewing Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) & Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Verona Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma N/A N/A -$37.59 million ($2.29) -0.48 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.71

Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zosano Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zosano Pharma and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Verona Pharma has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.19%. Given Verona Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Zosano Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma N/A -227.55% -79.80% Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68%

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats Verona Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

