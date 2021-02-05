Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber Sells 5,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barbara Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,677 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.