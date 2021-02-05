Revolve Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Shares of RVLV opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,014,761 shares of company stock worth $224,408,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

