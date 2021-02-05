REVV (REVV) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. REVV has a total market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $820,534.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00164400 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00066771 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00238985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00046491 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,729,802 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

