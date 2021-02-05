RGC Resources (RGCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

