Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.82 ($119.79).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €89.94 ($105.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.49. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.68.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.