Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.82 ($119.79).

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €89.94 ($105.81) on Friday. Rheinmetall AG has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a one year high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.49.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

