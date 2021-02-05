RIB Software SE (RIB.F) (ETR:RIB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

RIB Software SE (RIB.F) (ETR:RIB) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €28.88 ($33.98) and last traded at €28.88 ($33.98). 3,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.68 ($33.74).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.25 and a 200 day moving average of €25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78.

About RIB Software SE (RIB.F) (ETR:RIB)

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that enables structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

