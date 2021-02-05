RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shot up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.79. 896,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 245,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, National Securities lowered RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 200.81% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

