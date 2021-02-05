Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,921. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

