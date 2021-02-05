RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.65.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,255.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,589 shares in the company, valued at $48,369,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 179.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.77. 26,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,903. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -329.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.94.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

