Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Hits $35.26 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $35.26 million and $1.55 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 47% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00143746 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.