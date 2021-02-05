RMPL Market Capitalization Tops $698,027.75 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $698,027.75 and approximately $311.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00174151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069129 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00082647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00239230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045901 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 742,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,289 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.