Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Avnet worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Avnet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avnet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Avnet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

