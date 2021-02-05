Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $3.99 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after buying an additional 545,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 135,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,751,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,715,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

