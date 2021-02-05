Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of SPX FLOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.