Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. 140166 started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.04.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $195.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

